Mario Edwards’ contract extension with Bears will pay him $4.5M in 2021

The Chicago Bears locked up a valuable rotational piece along the defensive line just a couple of days ahead of the start of the new league year.

Chicago re-signed Mario Edwards to a three-year contract extension that keeps Edwards in Chicago through 2023.

Edwards signed with the Bears last summer after he was cut by the New Orleans Saints, and he carved out a crucial role on Chicago’s defensive line. Last season, Edwards appeared in 15 games, where he totaled 17 tackles, four sacks, and one pass deflection.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Edwards’ deal is valued at $11.55 million over three years. That would pay Edwards just under $4 million per year.

In other news: The #Bears have agreed to terms on a 3-year, $11.55M deal with DE Mario Edwards, source said. After bouncing around, he found his footing in Chicago with a new attitude and now will stick around. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2021

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Edwards will get $4.5 million in the first year of his deal.

Mario Edwards gets $4.5 million in the first year of the deal from the #Bears. Coming off a career-best four sacks, he sticks in Chicago. https://t.co/71Yik2w2wC — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2021

Now all eyes will turn to the salary cap, where Edwards’ cap hit will be no doubt be at its lowest for the 2021 season.

With Edwards locked in for the next few years, that leaves another one of Chicago’s key rotational players in free agent Brent Urban waiting in the wings.

