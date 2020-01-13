Since Marcus Arroyo left to fill the head coaching position at UNLV, the offensive coordinator vacancy has been a storyline for the 2020 Rose Bowl champion Oregon Ducks in anticipation of next season.

Well, during a Monday afternoon press conference, Coach Mario Cristobal preached patience as they find the right fit for the job.

We've done a lot of work before the bowl game, done a lot of work after it. We don't rush these things because when it's right, it's right. The candidates are all outstanding. They all bring something to the table that makes us better. It has to hit on all cylinders in terms of, not only a guy that's a great X's and O's guy, not only a guy that can recruit really well. It has to be a great person. It has to fit the culture, has to be bought in completely. It has to be something that really generates the same type of momentum that we're generating and is completely in.

He even gave the media a timeline or sorts of when to expect a decision to be made.

Hopefully within the week, we can come to a decision on that and move forward.

Oregon has interviewed numerous candidates over the previous few weeks with former Mississippi State Coach Joe Moorhead among the leading candidates. His competition to fill the vacancy includes Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees, Los Angeles Rams offensive assistant Jedd Fisch and Tulsa offensive coordinator Will Hall.

This will be the second coordinator Cristobal has hired after replacing defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt with then-Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos. The result was a stout defense that ranked 21st in the nation in total defense and led the conference in sacks and tackles-for-loss.

Relentless. The Ducks led the Pac-12 in Sacks and Tackles for Loss in 2019. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/7is3q8ARrZ — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) January 9, 2020

Mario Cristobal wants to hire an OC "within the week" originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest