Mario Cristobal shows off the killer dance moves after win at WSU

Ashley Young
·1 min read

Mario Cristobal shows off the killer dance moves after win at WSU originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

In his third season as the Oregon head football coach, Mario Cristobal has changed the culture of the Oregon football program. This new culture has seen several big time wins, a Rose Bowl victory, bringing in highly rated recruits and so much more.

Now, Cristobal and the No. 11 Oregon Ducks are 2-0 to start this 2020 football season, but he has only just begun stirring the pot.

No, literally.

After a big 43-29 redemption win against the Washington State Cougars in Pullman, Washington on Saturday, Cristobal and the Ducks celebrated in the locker room. 

You may have seen one of Cristobal’s post game speeches surface on social media after either a win or loss, but this one hits differently.

He is a man of the people. Killer dance moves coach.

Next up, the Ducks (2-0) host the UCLA Bruins (0-1) at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21.

