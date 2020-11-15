Mario Cristobal shows off the killer dance moves after win at WSU originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

In his third season as the Oregon head football coach, Mario Cristobal has changed the culture of the Oregon football program. This new culture has seen several big time wins, a Rose Bowl victory, bringing in highly rated recruits and so much more.

Now, Cristobal and the No. 11 Oregon Ducks are 2-0 to start this 2020 football season, but he has only just begun stirring the pot.

No, literally.

Download and subscribe to the Talkin’ Ducks Podcast.

After a big 43-29 redemption win against the Washington State Cougars in Pullman, Washington on Saturday, Cristobal and the Ducks celebrated in the locker room.

You may have seen one of Cristobal’s post game speeches surface on social media after either a win or loss, but this one hits differently.

He is a man of the people. Killer dance moves coach.

2018 they Rushed the field on us So Disrespectful and last year wasn’t good enough for us KARMA came with a Duck uniform today https://t.co/7wVIfinqLr — HER0 ZER0❄️ (@Dede_lenoir) November 15, 2020

Next up, the Ducks (2-0) host the UCLA Bruins (0-1) at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21.