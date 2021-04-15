Mario Cristobal ready to recruit 'full-throttle' in June following NCAA's decision originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It's finally over.

The NCAA announced the ending of the recruiting dead period with a date of June 1st, 2021 Thursday afternoon.

Soon, it'll be time for Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff to show why they're the best recruiters on the West Coast.

The Ducks head coach discussed the program's plans once prospects are allowed on campus again in a little over a month.

"I hope coaches aren't planning vacations," responded Cristobal. "It's been a long wait...June is going to be a very busy month."

It's going to be full throttle.

Mario Cristobal on recruiting when the dead period ends

Cristobal didn't want to get too far ahead of himself, but it certainly sounded like he will be traveling nationwide to high school camps and other events, on top of hosting blue-chip prospects in Eugene.

"You're going to have visitors on campus," he said. "Every day is going to present an opportunity whether it's on your campus or at another place, another site.

"I don't see there being any time in the month of June to do anything else other than get your team prepared here as well as recruit, host, everything that goes into that."

Since taking over as Oregon's head coach in 2018, the Ducks have been recruiting at unprecedented levels getting the top recruiting class in the Pac-12 for the first time in program history. Since then, the Ducks have signed the conference's best class three years running on top of winning the Pac-12 conference the past two seasons.

"I want to make note of the fact that our coaches and our organization has worked unbelievably hard to put together the best class in our history," he said.

Cristobal added how despite the recruiting dead period, there was "always stuff to do, stuff to organize, players and prospects to recruit."

Numerous blue-chip recruits such as Jayden Wayne and Kevin Coleman have told NBC Sports NW they would love to attend Oregon's Saturday Night Live camp this summer, so assuming the Ducks can host that safely, it can be a game-changer in terms of bringing more talent to Eugene for the ensuing cycles.