Mario Cristobal might be the greatest salesman to come through Eugene, OR

There are many tactics to being a good salesperson.

For starters, you need a product you believe in. A strong handshake, eye contact, know your client and make your pitch.

Coaching and recruiting is no different and Oregon Football head coach Mario Cristobal has it down.

[Listen and download for free ‘Sports Uncovered: The uniform craze that revolutionized college football].

The Ducks currently have the No. 1 recruiting class in the Pac-12 and the No. 5 recruiting class nationally for 2021.

Anthony Newman explains this more on the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent.

You have to sell the product. You have to sell who you are as a person. You have to sell to the parents and to the students that your program is better than any other program out there… and Mario Cristobal, not only can he sell the product, he can back it up. - Anthony Newman

Oregon has landed 12 commitments since May 1. Given that the Ducks have hosted 0 visits and had 0 in-person contact during that time, it's a remarkable testament to the coaching staff's ability to adapt and thrive in any recruiting environment. pic.twitter.com/zBcmCRj43B — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) July 12, 2020

The product: A national, recognizable brand that is easy to advertise and put on the big stage. Since Cristobal has taken over the reins as head coach, he has led the Ducks to a Pac-12 Championship and two bowl victories, one of which was a gutty 28-27 performance over Wisconsin in the 2020 Rose Bowl.

The person: Remember when then head coach Willie Taggart fled from Eugene, OR to take his dream job at Florida State? The players all started and signed a petition imploring Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens to name Cristobal as head coach. Shortly after, he was appointed Oregon's next head coach.

The program: The Oregon Football program is back to national prominence. These past four years have shown a growth spurt in Eugene starting when quarterback Justin Herbert was named the starter as a freshman and took the team from a 4-8 season in 2016 to a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl win in 2020. More wins drew more eyes and attention. And then came the recruits.

And like Newman said above, "…not only can he sell the product, he can back it up."

And it's not just Cristobal selling, but the players are recruiting one another as well.

[RELATED]: Two words keep coming up in why recruits choose Oregon: National Championship

2021 four-star recruit quarterback Ty Thompson has been quite the recruiting weapon himself too. The Elite11 quarterback has been active on social trying to get the best to come to Eugene with him in 2021. And coming from a quarterback of his nature, his words mean a lot.

got something for y'all🤫👀 — ty thompson⛽️ (@ty_thompson7) July 13, 2020

That offensive class tho 😮🔥



4* QB Ty Thompson, AZ

4* RB Seven McGee, CA

5* WR Troy Franklin, CA

4* WR Kyron Ware-Hudson, CA

4* WR Isaiah Brevard, MS

4* TE Moliki Matavao, NV

4* TE Terrance Ferguson, CO

4* OL Bram Walden, AZ

4* OL Jonah Miller, AZ

4* OL Jackson Light, UT





















— Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) July 13, 2020

Listen to the full Talkin' Ducks Podcast here.

Mario Cristobal might be the greatest salesman to come through Eugene, OR originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest