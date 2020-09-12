Mario Cristobal “looking forward to unleashing” Noah Sewell originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Mario Cristobal has said time and time again that part of what he looks for during his recruiting process is “guys made of the right stuff."

What exactly is that right stuff? Enter the Sewell family.

It starts with parents Gabriel Sewell Sr. and Arlene Sewell, who have set a standard and foundation of love and support of one another. They embody the meaning of family. Then, the children. Five of them who aren’t just D1 football talent, but also good people.

Penei (offensive lineman, Oregon); Gabriel Jr. (Nevada linebacker alumni); Nephi (safety, Utah); Laisene Tafua (Fitness Strong Fitness); Noah (inside linebacker, Oregon).

Oregon's Penei Sewell hugged it out with his brother Nephi after the Ducks beat the Utes ❤️



(via @b_kamerman) pic.twitter.com/BEbVNW0B9I — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) December 7, 2019

It was a short-lived but highly impactful career for Penei Sewell with the Oregon Ducks. In two years, Penei was rated the top freshman offensive lineman overall, a USA Today Freshman All-American, the Outland Trophy winner for the nation’s top interior lineman in 2019 and finished as the top-graded offensive lineman in the nation.

His efforts have resulted in him being a projected top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Penei will be missed on the Oregon offensive line, no doubt about that.

But good news on the horizon, another Sewell has just begun his career in Eugene, Oregon: Noah Sewell.

Cristobal joined the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent to express his gratitude for the Sewell family and how much of an impact they have had on him and the football program.

“It’s what you want your family to be. When a family has the structure, the principles, the values, the hunger, the drive, the determination, yet be as humble as they are -- you spend time with them and you find it’s from the inside out. Inside, they are all about heart and doing the right things. Incredible human beings, incredible family— tight.

Noah, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound five-star inside linebacker and consensus No. 1 prospect from the state of Utah, signed with the Oregon Ducks over offers from Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, LSU amongst a lot of other schools.

With Troy Dye, now in the NFL, leaving behind an open spot at middle linebacker, Cristobal went ahead and recruited two five-star linebackers in Noah and Justin Flowe to add depth to that position.

There is a high ceiling and high expectations for this young linebacker duo for years to come in Eugene, Oregon.

And as Cristobal stated above, he is looking forward to unleashing this guy.

Listen to the full Talkin’ Ducks Podcast here.