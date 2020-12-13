Mario Cristobal listed among candidates to replace Gus Malzahn at Auburn originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The University of Auburn decided to make huge news on Sunday, as Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn was fired in surprising fashion after the team’s 24-10 win over Mississippi State to close out the regular season.

Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced Sunday a leadership change for Auburn football as Gus Malzahn will no longer direct the program. — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 13, 2020

Malzahn was the coach for the Tigers for the past 8 seasons, as his performance has been fairly inconsistent during his time as head coach.

Auburn hasn’t made the College Football Playoffs or made a BCS National Championship appearance since 2013.

The organization decided that changes needed to be done and today was the day to make it.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent]

The firing of Malzahn is very fresh at the moment and names for the next coaching spot are already making their ways on social media.

Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel threw out some names that Auburn is having their eyes on to take the spot.

And Oregon’s Mario Cristobal is one of them

Auburn is open. Names to watch: Mario Cristobal, Hugh Freeze, Dan Quinn, Billy Napier, Scott Satterfield, Brent Venables, Tony Elliott, Bill O’Brien and Mike Gundy. https://t.co/21b9aBU6cQ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2020

Cristobal names come up because he was a former Alabama assistant before taking the helm at Oregon, making him very familiar with the SEC West

In his three years at Oregon, he has compiled a 24-9 record, won a Pac-12 championship and topped Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl last season, and had Oregon ranked No. 5 in the country.

Story continues

I can understand why Cristobal is an interesting grab for Auburn with their coaching spot vacant. He has strong recruiting prowess, as well as having ties to recruits in South Florida, easily making him a perfect fit for any SEC school.

Cristobal would be a fantastic choice for Auburn. However, Oregon also knows how important their head coach has been to the program in the last three years.

Per the Oregonian’s John Canzano, Oregon is making it known that they are going to try and sign Cristobal to a long-term deal to make sure the coach stays in the Pac-12 for years to come.

Source at Oregon tells me Ducks were close to big extension with Mario Cristobal before pandemic hit.



Talks have picked back up. I expect long-term deal will be announced whenever this blasted season ends.



Cristobal is 11th highest paid coach in conference. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) December 13, 2020

Here is my thing: I don’t see Cristobal leaving Oregon anytime soon, and I expect him to take the extension and stay in the Pac-12.

I could be wrong, obviously, but what he has done in the last three seasons and what he can do for years to come for the program does bear some weight.

If anything, the Auburn opening just brought the price up for Cristobal and his staff to make they stay.

Cristobal could potentially stamp his legacy at Oregon if he stays and brings a national championship to the Pac-12 if that is something he truly wants to do.

Could Cristobal cash out and make a lot of money if he stays at Oregon? Possibly. Could he also thrive at Auburn if he heads back to the SEC? Absolutely.

The ball is in Crisotbal's court right now and what he wants to do with his coaching future. All we can do now is wait and see what he decides with his coaching career.