Mario Cristobal gives injury update on Oregon Ducks linebacker Justin Flowe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dylan Mickanen
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mario Cristobal gives injury update on LB Justin Flowe originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Oregon fans have been patiently waiting to see Justin Flowe in action, especially after the former 5-star linebacker missed all but one game of his first year on campus due to a torn meniscus.

Head coach Mario Cristobal gave an update on Flowe's knee Thursday afternoon following the beginning of spring football for the two-time defending Pac-12 champions. 

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast!]

"Justin Flowe progressed really well, and we expect him to be full-go in two weeks," Cristobal said. "He's been participating in a limited manner."

While Noah Sewell was named a Freshman All-American, Flowe only saw action in one game where he made a single tackle against Stanford. 

Ducks fans have dreamed about the 5-star duo of Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe for years and it's looking likely they'll see the combo share the field in the Spring Game on May 1st at Autzen Stadium. 

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Flowe still has true freshman status for the 2021 college football season. But given the pedigree of his recruiting profile, he's expected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft after three years at Oregon. 

Coming out of high school, Justin Flowe was the nation's No. 1 inside linebacker and No. 11 player overall in the 2020 recruiting class. In fact, he's the second-highest-rated player to ever sign with Oregon, only trailing Kayvon Thibodeaux who's likely a top-five pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Flowe, senior Isaac Slade-Matautia, and Noah Sewell are expected to see ample playing time at inside linebacker this upcoming season. 

Recommended Stories

  • Mario Cristobal says the Oregon Ducks quarterback competition is wide open

    Who will win?

  • Oregon Ducks redshirt freshman RB Sean Dollars suffers 'significant injury,' will miss spring and summer camp

    Dollars sustained an offseason leg injury.

  • Mystics teammate blasts typo in Elena Delle Donne's name on leaked Nike jerseys

    Mystics guard Natasha Cloud: "Do better."

  • U.S. men's soccer fails to qualify for Olympics thanks to embarrassing goalkeeper mistake (video)

    This isn't quite a World Cup qualifying failure for U.S. men's soccer. But it's another alarming Olympics miss.

  • Motor racing: Sandwich wrapper wrecked Alonso's comeback race

    "After the second stop, a sandwich wrap paper got stuck inside the rear brake duct of Fernando’s car, which led to high temperatures and caused some damage to the brake system," said team executive director Marcin Budkowski. Alonso had qualified ninth for the race at Sakhir but retired on lap 32.

  • Champions already on multiple fronts, the USWNT has taken up a new fight: Racial equality

    For as important as the USWNT's voice has been in the fight for gender equality, it's been less pronounced on the issues of race. Over the last year, that's changed.

  • NASCAR & NBCSN Announce Regional Series Coverage

    37 Races To Air For K&N Pro Series and Whelen Modified Tour DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR and NBC Sports Group announced the 2019 broadcast schedule Friday for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. NBCSN is where NASCAR fans can tune-in to watch their favorite regional racers — from the up-and-coming stars […]

  • Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones is not afraid, this is a public negotiation

    Despite the ill will between them, Daniel Cormier does not doubt rival Jon Jones when it comes to him wanting to fight newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. On the most recent episode of the “DC & Helwani” podcast, Cormier gave his thoughts on the potential of a heavyweight title matchup between Jones and Ngannou. At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White cast doubt on whether Jones actually wanted the fight after posting a tweet saying “Show me the money,” believing he said that as a potential scapegoat to avoid a fight with the heavyweight champion. Jones fired back with several tweets denying that claim, saying he just wants to be paid what he believes he is worth. Despite their bitter rivalry, Cormier came to Jones’ defense. “Jon Jones, for everything that’s between us, is not afraid of Francis Ngannou,” Cormier said. “He’s not afraid bro. I understand that most people would be afraid. But guess who else wasn’t afraid? Stipe Miocic, and Derrick Lewis, and Cyril Gane. Those guys aren’t afraid.” Jon Jones and Dana White are conducting a public negotiation DC instead believes that these are negotiation tactics between the UFC and Jones. “Here’s where you start to play the game if you’re Dana and Jones. Jones wants his money, Dana has to show that he has options,” Cormier said. “That’s all that’s happening, right? High level negotiations is what’s going on right now.” Cormier also discussed whether the pound for pound king truly believes that he is capable of defeating the new UFC heavyweight champ. “Make no mistake about it, Jones believes that he will beat Francis Ngannou. As any great champion would believe that they would beat him,” Cormier said. “Now, is that the case? I don’t know. But Jon Jones is one of the most talented guys that I’ve ever seen inside the octagon. And if you have to find someone that can piece together a way to solve that puzzle, it’s Jon Jones. Let’s not be crazy here.” Cormier also referred to prior instances where other high-profile fighters negotiated with the UFC in the public eye. “Jon Jones feels he’s defending himself against his name. The reality is they’re just negotiating in public,” Cormier said. “We’ve seen this with Conor [McGregor], we’ve seen this with other fighters in the past. I believe [the fight] happens. I really do.” Cormier also understands Jones’ desire to make more money. “Jones has defended his title so many times. So I would imagine that he’s had pay bumps. He now wants his biggest pay bump, and you know what man? Hats off to him. Go get paid, because this is gonna be a massive fight for him and the UFC. But if not? If the UFC doesn’t want to pay him, they’ll just move on to the next guy.” Jon Jones Daniel Cormier believes Jones can beat Ngannou Looking more toward the potential matchup rather than the negotiation fallout of this potential superfight, Cormier thinks that Jones has a significant chance to defeat Ngannou. “If Jones can fight his fight, he could potentially pick Francis apart from the outside. He’s that type of guy,” Cormier said. “He’s a smart fighter. He knows how to maneuver and manage fights.” Although Cormier thinks Jones has a solid chance, DC also referred to the power disparity between Bones and Ngannou. “I don’t know if he’ll be able to hit Francis hard enough to keep Francis off of him for five rounds in terms of Francis trying to find the knockout,” Cormier said. “The one thing we all forget about with Francis, dude’s got a granite chin. He can take a shot. That right hand that Stipe hit him with was hard, and he got stunned. But then he, five seconds later, lands a knockout to end the fight.” While it may be fun for fans and pundits alike to ponder the potential matchup from a technical standpoint, the MMA community may be a bit ahead of themselves. In his most recent tweets, Jones has requested his release. The no. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world is considerably disgruntled with the UFC’s valuation of his worth. Hopefully this potential superfight can be made with both sides happy with the financial aspect of the bout. But until that is figured out, it may be a little too early to assume Jones will unquestionably be Ngannou’s opponent for his first title defense. Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Report: Nets add LaMarcus Aldridge to increasingly loaded frontcourt

    The Nets just keep adding pieces.

  • This is the moment for the Clippers to make a push in the Western Conference

    The Clippers are in a fragile, exciting moment. The climb is hard, and you can’t take anything, especially the inevitability of your own progress, for granted.

  • Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton holds off Max Verstappen to win a thrilling season-opener in Bahrain

    Verstappen passed Hamilton with less than four laps to go but had to give the lead back after going off track while making the pass.

  • Mock draft watch: McShay mixes it up for the Browns in his latest 2-round projection

    ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay mixes it up for the Browns in his latest 2-round projection

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mystery begins with 49ers' QB pick at No. 3

    Our first-round mock draft takes a few unexpected twists and turns about four weeks before Round 1 kicks off.

  • Masters: Dustin Johnson’s menu for the Champions Dinner

    Dustin Johnson has released the menu for the 2021 Masters Champions Dinner.

  • Details emerge on Jarran Reed and his strange exit from the Seattle Seahawks

    Jarran Reed's split from the Seahawks wasn't necessarily about the money. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

  • Patriots 7-round mock draft: Bill Belichick makes two picks in Round 1

    Here's why Belichick might trade BACK from 15th overall.

  • Game thread: Tigers beat Indians, 3-2

    Detroit Tigers face Cleveland Indians at 1:10 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at Comerica Park. You can watch on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox 2 in Detroit.

  • Changed the Game: Kelly Krauskopf's decorated WNBA career propelled her to an NBA first

    She is a Texas A&M women’s basketball team alum, a former WNBA executive, a WNBA champion with the Indiana Fever and the first female assistant GM in NBA history.

  • Zaven Collins on Browns: ‘I love the organization’, has met with team

    Collins really gushed about the Browns program in his pro day Zoom

  • Todd McShay’s 2-round mock has Patriots making major trade up for a QB

    Is this deal worth it for the Patriots? (We think so.)