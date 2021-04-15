Breaking News:

Dallas Wings draft Texas star Charli Collier No. 1 overall in WNBA draft

Mario Cristobal 'expecting big things' from Justin Flowe for Ducks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dylan Mickanen
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mario Cristobal 'expecting big things' from Justin Flowe for Ducks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Oregon fans have been patiently waiting to see Justin Flowe in action, especially after the former 5-star linebacker missed all but one game of his first year on campus due to a torn meniscus.

Two weeks ago, Mario Cristobal said Flowe was expected to be a full participant in practice in two weeks. 

From the sound of it, Flowe isn't fully back yet but he's begun doing on-field drills with his teammates, impressing them in the process. 

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast!]

"I'm excited because he's going to show a lot of people that he's still here," said Isaac Slade-Matautia. "He's going to be a great player, everyone knows that.

"He's slowly progressing from his injury, he just got back doing some drills with us. It kind of feels good having him out there, watching him move around like he did before."

The multiyear starter added Flowe's a "work-in-progress" but that's to be expected.

Flowe was always seen as the player between him and Noah Sewell to take longer to develop, but also the one with the higher ceiling. However, Slade-Matautia complimented Flowe's ability to learn the playbook and remain curious during meetings, never afraid to ask a question. 

"[Flowe's] got some great older guys that have taken him under their wing and have taught him so much," said Mario Cristobal. "He's learned so much."

When asked what chances Flowe has to breakout this upcoming season, the Ducks head coach seemed giddy.

"They're extremely high," he said. 

"Guy's a really good football player. Had a tough go early on, getting knicked up, but we took really good care of him and he's really approached his circumstances like a grown man. So, proud of him in that aspect.

Expecting big things out of Justin Flowe.

Mario Cristobal on Justin Flowe

While Noah Sewell was named a Freshman All-American, Flowe only saw action in one game where he made a single tackle against Stanford. 

Ducks fans have dreamed about the 5-star duo of Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe for years and it's looking likely they'll see the combo share the field in the Spring Game on May 1st at Autzen Stadium. 

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Flowe still has true freshman status for the 2021 college football season. But given the pedigree of his recruiting profile, he's expected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft after three years at Oregon. 

Coming out of high school, Justin Flowe was the nation's No. 1 inside linebacker and No. 11 player overall in the 2020 recruiting class. In fact, he's the second-highest-rated player to ever sign with Oregon, only trailing Kayvon Thibodeaux who's likely a top-five pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Flowe, senior Isaac Slade-Matautia and Noah Sewell are expected to see ample playing time at inside linebacker this upcoming season. 

"I'm sure a lot of people are waiting for him to make his comeback," concluded Slade-Matautia. "He's excited to get back and we can't wait to have him back."

Neither can we, Isaac. 

Recommended Stories

  • Maliq Carr is in the NCAA transfer portal

    The 6-5 redshirt freshman is expected to transfer to Michigan State to play basketball in addition to football

  • Leroy Keyes, Eagles' 1st-round pick in 1969, has died

    Former Eagles' first-round pick Leroy Keyes has died at the age of 74. By Reuben Frank

  • Potential high-impact transfers in college football 2021

    An NCAA rule change will allow football players to transfer once as undergraduates without sitting out a season. The change goes into effect for the 2021 season. Demarkcus Bowman, RB, Florida (from Clemson): Bowman was a five-star recruit in the class of 2020, but didn't see much action for the Tigers as a freshman.

  • Leroy Keyes, gold standard of Purdue football, dies at 74

    Leroy Keyes, a two-time consensus All-American running back and one of the greatest football players in Purdue history, died Thursday. Keyes had been in poor health recently, suffering from congestive heart failure and a cancer recurrence. Keyes was third in the Heisman Trophy balloting in 1967 and was the runner-up to O.J. Simpson in 1968.

  • Former Purdue star, Eagles’ top pick Leroy Keyes dies at 74

    Leroy Keyes, who starred for Purdue before being drafted by the Eagles, has died at 74

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Mamedov has signed with Bellator, targeting July debut

    Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is moving into the breaking news game.

  • Amanda Nunes moves back to bantamweight, defends title vs. Julianna Pena at UFC 265

    Julianna Pena has gotten her wish.

  • NFL draft betting: Justin Fields, not Mac Jones, now favored to go third to 49ers

    When the 49ers traded up to No. 3, many pointed to Alabama QB Mac Jones as the team's likely target.

  • Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach impressed with Ben Askren: 'He hits hard; very hard'

    Askren was never known for his striking in MMA, but Roach was pleasantly surprised after working with Askren for six days.

  • Cubs pitcher, manager suspended after catcher Willson Contreras admits they threw at Brewers P

    The Cubs catcher may have said too much in a postgame interview.

  • Mark Cuban calls NBA play-in games an 'enormous mistake' after voting to approve them

    Cuban's Mavericks are in seventh place in the West, leaving them vulnerable to the play-in games.

  • Dustin Poirier releases statement on Conor McGregor donation conflict

    When the sun set on Tuesday, former two-division champion Conor McGregor said his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier was off after Poirier called out "The Notorious" for not fulfilling his donation promise to Poirier's charity. Early Wednesday morning, UFC president Dana White announced that not only is the trilogy bout between McGregor and Porier still on, but it will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in front of a capacity crowd. “I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!” White said in a video released on his Twitter account. “This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s 20,000 fans. “This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.” Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw— danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021 Hours after White's announcement, Poirier released a statement via social media pulling back a bit from his comments about the donation. "I am very passionate about my charity as you all know. I jumped the gun, and took private matters between Conor and my foundation public. My mistake, we live, we learn," the statement read. "Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal! I feel like I have brought a negative energy, and professional opinions into something I am working so hard on that give people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight. New goal coming soon, and it's a BIG one. Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision." RELATED > Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas 1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021

  • Julia Budd expects to shine at Bellator 257

    Following a loss to Cris Cyborg in January that cost her the Bellator featherweight championship, and the onset of the coronavirus lockdowns, for former titleholder Julia Budd getting an opportunity to close out her 2020 against Jessy Miele at Bellator 244 last August was a big thing. Budd was able to pick up a unanimous decision victory over Miele and get herself back on track, continuing the trend of never having lost two fights in a row during her 11-year career. “I felt like it was awesome that I was able to get back in there after my fight with Cyborg in early 2020,” Budd told MMAWeekly.com. “I was hoping to get in there even sooner so it’s awesome that I’m back on one of the early (2021) Bellator cards back in there (following the win). “I was happy but I really wanted the finish in that fight. I always want to even do better than I do, but I was proud of myself.” In her constant journey to improve, Budd ran into an unexpected adjustment she had to make in training this past year. “I’m just constantly evolving and getting better in every aspect,” said Budd. “I train my wrestling. I train my ground. I train my striking. I’m constantly evolving my skills so I can go in there and have better performances and look for those finishes earlier. “Adjusting from five-round fights to three-round fights has been a little bit of adjustment, so it’s been nice getting training for three-round fights in.” This Friday in Uncasville, Connecticut, Budd (14-3) will look to build a winning streak for herself when she faces Dayana Silva (9-5) in a preliminary 145-pound bout at Bellator 257. UFC champ Francis Ngannou and champion boxer Tyson Fury butt heads “I was familiar with her before Bellator mentioned her, and after studying her and seeing what she does, I feel like my overall experience, my strength, and how well-rounded I am as a mixed martial artist is going to play into how I’m going to get that win that night,” Budd said of facing Silva. “I respect her. I respect the team she comes from. I’ve seen she’s been doing MMA for longer than I have, but I’m prepared and I know I’m going to go out there and shine.” Having gone through what she did in 2020, Budd is just looking to approach things one opportunity at a time as she seeks to work her way back into title contention this year. “I think the last year has definitely taught me to take it one fight at a time, one day at a time, so this is the most important fight for me, and making sure I make a statement of who I am and why I was the champ for so long,” said Budd. “I’m still super hungry and motivated and I’m not going anywhere.”

  • UFC 264: Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier confirmed for capacity crowd in Las Vegas

    "The Mac is back in Sin City! Full House!" McGregor said Wednesday.

  • Washington Football Team polls fans with new list of potential nicknames

    Will any of the latest proposed names stick?

  • Gary Player's son apparently 'banned' from Masters after opening ceremony stunt

    Gary Player's son has been banned from Augusta National after using a solemn ceremony as a chance to advertise golf balls.

  • Jordan to be Bryant's presenter at Hall of Fame enshrinement

    Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, died last year aged 41 in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter and seven others, shocking the world of sport and sending fans into mourning. He will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020 alongside the likes of Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett on May 15.

  • MLB betting: Dodgers bettor got an 8th inning homer from Zach McKinstry to win a $127,500 bet

    The Dodgers were on pace to win in the bottom of the eighth Wednesday, just not by two runs.

  • Former Baylor QB Charlie Brewer flourishing at Utah

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Charlie Brewer is on course to make a name for himself as Utah's newest quarterback. Since his high school days, when he was lightly recruited before signing with Baylor, Brewer has been driven by a desire to prove doubters wrong. ''I've just always had a competitive nature about me and always enjoyed competing,'' Brewer said.

  • Formula 1 Imola betting preview: Can Red Bull hold off Mercedes this time?

    Max Verstappen may have a faster car than Lewis Hamilton. Will that equal a win in the second race of the season?