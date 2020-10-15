Mario Cristobal on Daewood Davis: Most unselfish guy I've ever seen originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

A Swiss army knife is a jack-of-all trades, camping essential. You don't leave for your trip without one.

Meanwhile in Eugene, the Oregon Ducks have a Swiss army knife of their own during fall training camp: Daewood Davis.

A consensus three-star prospect from the 2017 recruiting class, Davis has been moved back and forth between both sides of the ball during his time in an Oregon uniform.

He enrolled in Eugene as a wide receiver and redshirted as a freshman. Then, transitioned from wide receiver to cornerback following his redshirt freshman season.

But while preparing for the 2019 season, injuries decimated the Ducks talent on the outside with Mycah Pittman, Juwan Johnson, and Brandon Schooler all declared out for the season opener against Auburn and beyond. So Davis, who had begun fall camp as a cornerback, switched back to wide receiver.

“(Cornerbacks) coach Donté (Williams) talked to me, he was like, ‘I talked to Cristobal, he’s thinking about bringing you back to receiver because we got a lot of receivers down,’” Davis said via The Oregonian. “I was like, ‘For sure. I’m here for whatever y’all need.’”

He even nearly made a game-winning play in Oregon's 27-21 defeat returning a kickoff to the Auburn 36-yard line, nearly breaking it for six. He would finish his redshirt sophomore season with four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown, while making two tackles on special teams.

Fast forward to fall of 2020, and Davis has once again been moved around; this time returning to the cornerback position, but keeping a WR/CB designation on the roster.

That willingness to help the team has not gone unnoticed. Head coach Mario Cristobal called him one of the most "unselfish" people he's met.

"Daewood Davis, I can't say enough about him. Most unselfish guy I've ever seen," said Cristobal.

Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Keith Hayward echoed that sentiment Tuesday evening.

“Daewood has been the ultimate team guy," said Hayward. "He was at receiver and then now is at corner, went back and now he’s back again… We always say the more you can do, the more value you have on the team."

As for his development, Hayward thinks it's coming along well.

"For his development, I think Coach [Rod] Chance is doing a great job out there on the field coaching Daewood as far as like what he needs to do technically and Daewood is a smart kid, he knows football. More just about refining his techniques and stuff...

“Daewood is fast and even though with his receiver background, he’s tough. He’ll come in and tackle," added Hayward.

Given his speed and desire to make any sort of difference, it appears that Davis will play significantly on special teams this upcoming season, and Hayward believes he will excel in that role.

"I think he’s going to have a great year on special teams too because, like I said, he can tackle, he’s fast running out there on punt or kickoff. He’s going to be somebody that’s fun to watch when he gets out there.”

Cristobal would vouch for Davis' toughness and willingness to do the dirty work.

"Handles a lot. Manages a lot. Tough. Tough, tough, tough. In every sense of the word," said the Ducks head coach.

"He’s just a team guy," described Hayward.

His teammates have also taken notice.

"He is truly selfless," said Verone McKinlely III. "I commend him."

"He's a real team guy," added Jordon Scott. "He's willing to do anything for the team and he's a great father to his son."

Clearly, Daewood has made a positive impact on Oregon's culture.

