Mario Cristobal confirms Mycah Pittman is leaving the Ducks program

Mario Cristobal confirmed that Mycah Pittman is not part of the program anymore. “He is moving on, and we don’t judge.” — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 17, 2021

As it turns out, the rumors were true.

There was wide speculation thanks to a post on Tik tok that wide receiver Mycah Pittman had plans on leaving the Oregon Ducks football team with the intention of transferring.

In his weekly in-person meeting with the media, head coach Mario Cristobal confirmed that Pittman is no longer part of the football program.

Once a four-star recruit, Pittman was highly sought after and after narrowing it down to USC and Oregon, he made his decision on coming to Eugene. But once he got here, Pittman was plagued with several different injuries, and finding playing time turned out to be more difficult than thought of.

But it seemed like his injuries were behind him this year as he was in the receivers’ rotation and was the main punter for the Ducks. Pittman had 15 punt returns and averaged just over 10 yards per return.

As the season wore on, however, his playing time at receiver diminished as Devon Williams and Kris Hutson were seeing more snaps. Pittman managed to have 12 catches and averaged just over 16 yards per reception.