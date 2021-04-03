Mario Cristobal allows Penei Sewell's brother Gabriel to take part in Oregon Pro Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on just about everything, finding its way to disrupt every part of society.

When the virus arrived in the US in early 2020, it led to the shutdown of sports and left so much uncertainty in its wake.

A year later and we’re all still feeling the effects.

On Friday, the Oregon Ducks were able to hold their Pro Day for 9 of their student-athletes, featuring top-10 pick Penei Sewell.

But, he wasn’t the only Sewell in attendance.

His brother Gabriel was there, too. And no, he wasn’t watching from the sidelines. He was participating.

Gabriel didn’t go to Oregon. He didn’t even play college football last season.

But, Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal made an exception.

2020 watching Oregon pro day and finding out my pro day was being cancelled. Fast forward 2021 Oregon pro day and being able to perform in front of 31 teams. Thank you @coach_cristobal @KFARRGODUCKS @oregonfootball for letting me participate today🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/JDyvHP6U07 — Gabriel Sewell (@G7Sewell) April 3, 2021

Gabriel played linebacker at the University of Nevada. He was a senior in 2019, finishing third on the Wolfpack in 2019 with 52 tackles, and was named an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention. He was set to participate in the Wolfpack’s Pro Day on March 30th. It was cancelled.

Sewell wasn’t a highly touted prospect at the time, but a Pro Day could have given scouts an additional look at him and may have tipped the scale to Draft him, or at the very least, a camp invite and practice squad roster spot.

While none of that happened last season for Gabriel, his journey didn’t end.

On Friday, Gabriel got to show off for 31 NFL teams.

It was a great move by head coach Cristobal, which was applauded on social media.

This man gets it... he cares! #GoDucks head coach Cristobal allows Penei older brother Gabriel Sewell to participate at Oregon’s Pro day in front of 31teams! (Gabriel graduated at The University of Nevada in 2020)#ScoHana 💚💛 https://t.co/uQ16txzd2v — Axe💬 (@RivalsAxel) April 3, 2021

Gabriel Sewell, Sr. showed his appreciation, as well.

Thank you to all the family and friends for the love, support, & prayers for @peneisewell58 & @G7Sewell Thank you to Coach Cristobal & The University of Oregon for the opportunity afforded to these two to showcase their talents in front of 31 NFL teams.#FOE🙏🏽 #SEWELLSTRONG💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/uDSuY83jH2 — Gabriel Sewell, Sr.🇦🇸 (@gsewell_sr) April 3, 2021

It’s the second Pro Day Gabriel Sewell has participated in this year.

He was finally able to participate in Nevada’s Pro Day a year later.

It’s been a long year, but I’m not ready to give it all up yet. Best is yet to come🤞🏽



🎥: @farrellshine pic.twitter.com/zIvmrcXhpf — Gabriel Sewell (@G7Sewell) March 14, 2021

Of the 32 NFL teams, five attended back on March 11th.

It’s unclear what the future holds, but #SewellStrong remains a force and will for years to come.