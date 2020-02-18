Mario Cristobal loves recruiting. Players, coaches, you name it and he's good at it.

With the loss of cornerbacks coach Donte' Williams to USC, one may ponder how this would effect recruiting as Williams was the No. 1 recruiter in the Pac-12 conference. Well, not only did Cristobal go out and hire away Rod Chance from Minnesota, but he also added another weapon in recruiting on Oregon's coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg:

I'm told that Cooper Petagna is joining #Oregon's recruiting staff. Petagna most recently served as director of player personnel at #Washington. He also has worked in personnel/recruiting at #Michigan, #LSU and #Alabama. Nice addition for Ducks, as he knows the league well. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 17, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Petagna comes down five hours south on I-5 highway from the University of Washington, where he served as Director of Player Personnel at UW. He has a taste of west coast football and knows how to recruit which is advantageous for the Ducks after losing Williams to USC, another Pac-12 school.

According to Rittenberg, Petagna has experience recruiting at LSU, Michigan and Alabama, three big power-5 schools with lots of football talent. So if you add Petagna's recruiting skills plus Oregon brand and its national relevance plus the recent success of the program and this seems like a good recipe for the future of the Oregon program.

Mario Cristobal adds Cooper Petagna to Oregon football recruiting staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest