Mario Crisotbal: Anthony Brown 'is the starter going into the fall'

As if there was any doubt, expect Anthony Brown to be the Oregon Ducks starting quarterback this fall.

During Pac-12 media day, Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal named the Boston College transfer as the starter heading into fall camp, set to begin next week.

"Anthony Brown's experience and what he has done in practice has made him a leader for this position," said Cristobobal. "He is the starter going into the fall."

When asked about the question at starting quarterback, Cristobal seemed confident in the abilities of Brown based on his production during spring camp.

"We feel confident in what the result there is going to be," he added. "It's only a question to the outside world because they haven't seen us practice besides the spring game."

During the spring game, Brown took all his reps with the starting offense throwing for 230 yards and one touchdown.

After the event, Crisotbal said, "We think Anthony’s the one." That tune hasn't changed months later, especially after Joe Moorhead gets to fully run his high-powered offense.

"Coach Moorhead has been with us for over a year," said Crisotbal Tuesday. "In year one, [he] never really had a chance to implement his system, not completely and not to his liking, his expectation. He never had the chance to work with these quarterbacks because this offense is a quarterback-driven offense."

The Oregon program will not name a starter until fall camp, however. Remember, Cristobal did not name Tyler Shough the starter publicly until he took the field in the Ducks season opener vs. Stanford, despite Shough running solely with the ones throughout camp.

Oregon appears to be taking the same approach this season, partially to keep Fresno State guessing and partially to give all their quarterbacks a chance to win the job.

"We also have some really young talented guys that merit the opportunity to compete and they'll have the opportunity to compete and they're going to have the opportunity to try and win that job as well," said Crisotbal, referring to Ty Thompson, Jay Butterifled and Robby Ashford.

"I think it'd be an injustice to Anthony, to the football team if we didn't let it play it out that way."

During the 2021 Spring Game, Thompson threw for 75 yards (5-9 passing), Butterfield had 118 yards and a touchdown (6-9 passing) and Ashford added 123 yards and a touchdown (8-9 passing).

"That battle for the two-spot is really tight," explained the Ducks head coach in May.

Still, it's Brown's job to lose.

"He deserves to be the starter going in," concluded Cristobal.