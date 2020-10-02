Bills wide receiver John Brown opened the week as a non-participant in practice, but made his way back to full participation on Friday and he does not have an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Defensive end Mario Addison‘s trajectory this week was not as positive. Addison was not on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, but the Bills added him on Friday with a knee injury.

Addison did not practice and is listed as questionable for the contest. Addison has seven tackles and two sacks this season.

Running back Zack Moss (toe) is also questionable while linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (knee) has been ruled out. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (knee) joined Brown in avoiding the final report of the week after returning to practice on Friday.

Mario Addison misses practice, questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk