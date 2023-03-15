DE Mario Addison could be out with the Texans

The Houston Texans gave defensive end Mario Addison a shot in 2022, but appear to be moving in a different direction.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are seeking to release the 6-3, 260-pound edge defender, who signed a two-year, $7.7 million contract to be with the Texans last offseason.

Releasing Addison will save the Texans a little over $2.3 million according to Over The Cap. Houston will lose $2.1 million in dead money against the salary cap with the release.

Former Texans coach Lovie Smith told reporters Dec. 26 that the presence of veteran defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Addison was key to setting the tempo in the defensive line room.

“Jerry and Mario have played a long time, just the tempo they set in the room with everything that the defensive line does,” said Smith.

The Texans are retooling their defensive line as they have signed defensive tackles Hassan Ridgeway and Sheldon Rankins through the first wave of free agency.

