Before the Marines, Joe Moroney plays final football game in the Marisa Rose Bowl

Joe Moroney’s football career is coming to an end next week, but the major reason for his enjoyment of the sport will not.

Moroney, the quarterback on last year’s 8-1 South Plainfield High School team, will represent the Tigers in Thursday’s Marisa Rose Bowl game at Woodbridge High School. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Formally known as the Snapple Bowl and the Autoland Classic, the charity all-star game features Middlesex County high school seniors. The game has raised $736,000 for children in need since its inception in 1994.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

All proceeds from the Marisa Rose Bowl will benefit The Marisa Tufaro Foundation, which has donated more than a quarter of a million dollars to assist pediatric patients and underserved children throughout the greater Middlesex County area.

The Marisa Tufaro Foundation has also donated thousands of toys, food items, winter coats, baby supplies and other items upon which it has placed no monetary value.

The game’s namesake, Marisa Rose Tufaro, survived six open-heart surgeries and a heart transplant before succumbing to a rare form of cancer in 2017. She was 13.

While Moroney is excited to once again put on the pads, he’s also reminded of the comradery of the sport.

Advertisement

“Football," he said, “is the only sport with true brotherhood. Everybody needs to be firing on all cylinders to execute; eleven guys as one.

“It’s the same thing as the Marines.”

South Plainfield football player Joe Moroney

Moroney has joined the Marines and will report to Parris Island in South Carolina Sept. 11 for 13 weeks of boot camp. He decided to enroll in the service last October.

Like playing football, he has wanted to be in the military since he was a child. One of his grandfathers served in the Navy, the other in the Army.

With a five-year commitment, Moroney has aspirations to be a Marine Raider. According to Wikipedia, that is a hybrid between the Green Berets, Raiders, SEALS, and Marine Force Reconnaissance.

Advertisement

He hasn’t ruled out being a SEAL (Sea, Air, Land), either. But that’s a whole different game.

For now, his preparation remains focused on the bowl game.

Joe Moroney in action during a South Plainfield football game in 2022

“I’m excited,’’ he said. “I’ll play my game, but the nerves are a lot bigger, like a playoff game or a big conference game. I need to prepare mentally.”

While this will be a memorable experience, so too were games played last season against Carteret and Monroe, when he rallied his team to victories with late touchdown passes.

“I’ll remember my senior year the rest of my life,” he said. “It’s a little weird that I’ll never be on the football field again.”

Advertisement

He will also remember his brother and father teaching him how to throw a pass. His brother Kyle, now 26, also played quarterback at South Plainfield and went on to play at Rowan.

“He taught me basically everything,” he said. “Honestly, he was a much better quarterback than I was. We had pretty similar arm strength, but he could read defenses better and get the ball where it needed to be.”

Don’t sell him short, said Tigers coach Bill Hamilton. Last fall, he threw for 989 yards while completing 62 percent of his 92 passes with seven touchdowns and just one interception. He also rushed for three scores as the Tigers went undefeated in the regular season.

South Plainfield foobtall player Joe Moroney (16) during a game in 2022

“He was a great leader. He took over the offense,’’ said Hamilton, who has coached on the high level nearly 30 years. “He’s a vocal leader and led by example. He was a very unselfish player who has an unbelievable arm. We didn’t throw the ball that much because some of the scores. He didn’t play every game in the second half, so he probably could have easily thrown for 1,000 yards.”

Advertisement

“He’s a great kid,” he added. “A hard worker, and put the team first.”

Moroney, 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, will obviously have to carry those attributes to Parris Island.

“For me,” he said, “it will be more mental. I have to keep my mind straight. There’s going to be a lot of physical things, but I’m good physically; I think I’ll be good. I just have to keep my head on straight and make sure I do everything the way they tell me to.”

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Joe Moroney plays final football game in the Marisa Rose Bowl