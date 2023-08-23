Mariners vs. White Sox Highlights
Josh Rojas crushed a two-run home run and Bryan Woo struck out three over four innings to lead the Mariners to a 6-2 win over the White Sox
The Seattle Mariners are on fire and quickly gaining ground in a crowded American League West.
Seattle's late playoff push remains strong.
The White Sox are 49-76 this season.
