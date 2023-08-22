Mariners vs. White Sox Highlights
Teoscar Hernández homered and Cal Raleigh hit a pair of homers with six RBIs in the Mariners' 14-2 win over the White Sox
Seattle has taken over the third AL wild card and sits just 3 games back in the AL West.
Prior to Monday night, the Ravens had won 24 straight preseason games.
Just because Jonathan Taylor has permission to seek a trade doesn't mean a deal will get done. It's much more complicated.
Savarese led the Timbers to two MLS Cup finals since 2018, but faces a second straight season missing the playoffs.
The 36-year-old star, after scoring 10 goals in seven matches with Inter Miami, isn’t ready to rest just yet.
Many NFL teams would be better with Jonathan Taylor on the roster.
In a big night for the Americans, Grant Holloway won his third-straight world title in the 110 meter hurdles.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus looks to make sense out of some interesting ADP changes after Week 2 of exhibition play.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Thursday's Steelers vs. Falcons game.
Charles McDonald and Anthony Sulla-Heffinger both simulated a full season in Madden NFL 24, dissected the findings and determined which outcome seems more likely.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Monday's Ravens at Commanders game.
The over is hitting. Bryce Young is struggling. Bijan Robinson will be a problem when he's unleashed. Here's what we've gleaned thus far from a betting perspective.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm.
Tiger Woods' new team golf league has signed its third team, TGL Atlanta.
Whether a conservatorship was ever appropriate is under newfound scrutiny now that Michael Oher has alleged that the Tuohys misled him into signing it as a rising high school senior.
The Trojans are the favorites to win the Pac-12 in 2023. Can they win the conference and make the College Football Playoff?
Rodríguez is MLB's hottest hitter right now.
Maxie Baughan played in the league for 12 seasons and then spent nearly two decades as an assistant coach.
We kick off 'Conviction Week' on the pod and provide our strongest and final takes heading into the 2023 fantasy season. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest sleepers in drafts this year.