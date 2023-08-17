Mariners vs. Royals Highlights

Cook didn't come out and say he's a Jet because of Rodgers' presence. But he is the latest to join New York's increasingly loaded roster for a promising season.
The Cowboys were good last season, but not good enough.
Andy Behrens examines the running back landscape to help you prepare for drafts at fantasy's most important position.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Let’s take a quick trip through the calendar to highlight some of the most anticipated games of the season.
With the losses piling up, the Los Angeles Angels, like Shohei Ohtani himself, seem to be shifting their focus to the future.
Ramírez got two games for sending Anderson to the ground.
"Pennsylvania Phillies," "Ant Man's Wife" and "The Exploding Field Goal" are just a few of the highlights.
Payton Thorne was the starter at Michigan State the last two seasons.
Amanda Lemos is confident that her punching power could be the difference, but Zhang has proven she can take it as well as she can give it.
To Zero RB or not to Zero RB? Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin takes a deep dive into the controversial draft strategy for 2023.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
It's not for everybody, but understanding coach motivation is half the battle.
Entering 2023, there’s a case to be made that Penn State is of the same caliber as Michigan and Ohio State — or perhaps even better.
The Browns and Eagles face each other after joint practices this week.
Ekeler's Edge is back and better than ever before. Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joins Matt Harmon to kick of the show's third season with a mission to provide the best real, and of course fantasy, football conversations and content this fall.
And with the speed at which college athletics move, academic staffers have to keep up with the coaches and their recruitment of transfers.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Dolphins vs. Texans game.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.