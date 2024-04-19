Mariners vs. Rockies game postponed due to weather

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies postponed their Friday night game against the Seattle Mariners due to inclement weather, according to the team’s social media.

The Rockies said there will be a split doubleheader game at Coors Fields on Sunday, April 21, at 1:10 p.m. and 6:10 p.m.

The team shared in a release that tickets from the Friday game will only be valid for the April 21 game at 6:10 p.m. Ticket holders who purchased directly from the Colorado Rockies will receive an email with additional details. Ticket holders who cannot attend the 6:10 p.m. game on Sunday will be given options based on their purchase methods.

“In all cases, tickets are good for the makeup game or fans must exercise an online/credit/refund option prior to the first pitch of the rescheduled game,” the team stated in its release, noting that the complimentary tickets cannot be refunded or exchanged.

Parking lots on Sunday will open at 10:30 a.m. Gates A and E will open at 11:00 a.m. and all other gates at 11:30 a.m. for game one and 5 p.m. before game two.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, widespread rain is expected to start before dinner Friday night and then transition into snow, leading to a winter weather advisory for the northern and southern foothills and portions of the high country. Weather models are predicting that overnight Friday into Saturday could generate about 1-2 inches of slushy, wet snow.

The team had placed left-handed pitcher Kris Bryant on a 10-day injured list with a low back strain on Thursday. He was replaced by outfielder Sean Bouchard from Triple-A Albuquerque.

The Rockies, who lost a club-record 103 games last season, have a record of 5-15. They are 2-10 on the road after they had the worst road record in the majors last year at 22-59. The team previously played a game on Wednesday which they won.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

