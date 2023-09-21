Mariners vs. A's Highlights
Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh drove back-to-back home runs to lead the Mariners to a 6-3 win vs. A's
Seattle's late playoff push remains strong.
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still raking.
The White Sox walked off the Mariners in extras without putting a ball in play.
The Seattle Mariners are on fire and quickly gaining ground in a crowded American League West.
The Zoom call between running backs cited by the memo happened back in July. But something new NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell did last week regarding a completely different issue might have played a role.
The Astros, Mariners and Rangers are fighting to get into the playoffs.
Ready for the 2023 NHL preseason? It tips off this weekend in the Southern Hemisphere.
The 23-year-old did something no MLB rookie has ever done.
Time will tell if Fields ends up winning with the Bears, but the concerns he spoke about on Wednesday were not encouraging.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
Maye pleaded no contest in August to a DUI charge from 2021.
Alan Williams missed the team's loss to the Buccaneers last week due to a personal matter.
Micah Parsons is off to a dominant start this season.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Rumors persist of a relationship between the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and pop star Taylor Swift.
Kareem Hunt is back with the Browns, the same team he's played with for the last four seasons.
Rory McIlroy has fallen short every year at Augusta, and he recently revealed why.