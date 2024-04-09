Mariners vs. Blue Jays Highlights
Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners take on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays on April 8, 2024
Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners take on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays on April 8, 2024
'Uncle Verne,' who authored two of the greatest calls in sports history, will end his tenure at Augusta National after the 2024 Masters.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, also faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
Which teams will wind up in the NBA's play-in tournament? Which contender is the most vulnerable to a first-round upset? Our writers weigh in with a week to go in the regular season.
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is expected to miss six to eight weeks due to a hip flexor strain. He suffered the injury while running the bases against the Royals.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates hit a 62-yard field goal one week after nailing a 64-yarder. The UFL star is attracting NFL attention as a result.
The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. Here's what's happening.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
Story sustained the injury on a dive to stop a ground ball hit by Mike Trout.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
The UFC heavyweight champion addressed the allegations, saying the encounter ended amicably.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
The Astros right-hander made sure everyone learned his name by throwing the first no-no of 2024.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $96 million. Last season, Brown set a single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Burns said Thursday that his horizon is aimed at pursuing a pro hoops career. But the exchange with reporters about NFL interest didn’t come without at least a tiny hitch in his answer.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.