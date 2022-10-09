Mariners vs. Blue Jays Gm 2 Recap
Adam Frazier hit a go-ahead double to put the final touches on the Mariners' epic 10-9 comeback win to help Seattle reach the ALDS
This one will sting for a long time.
Guardians' victory marked by two seventh-inning stretches, 39 strikeouts, 14 scoreless innings, an unusual double play and an instant classic putout
The Mariners are heading to Houston after a historic comeback carried them to their second win over Toronto Saturday.
The Guardians and Rays were scoreless entering the 15th inning before Cleveland's Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk-off, series-clinching home run in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series.
The Seattle Mariners staged one of the greatest comebacks in MLB postseason history by erasing a seven-run deficit to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9.
Seattle Mariners fans rally in the Emerald City, as the M's gear up for game 2 of the Wild Card series in Toronto against the Blue Jays
Game 2 of the Tampa Bay Rays-Cleveland Guardians AL Wild Card Series went 15 innings. Here's where it ranks among the longest games in MLB postseason history.
How weird was that Guardians-Rays game? Pretty weird!
It will be tough for the Blue Jays to live down this loss.
It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history and baseball’s largest comeback victory to clinch a postseason series.
In the bottom of the 15th, Oscar Gonzalez belted a walk-off home run off Corey Kluber to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 and end the series.
The Toronto Blue Jays’ season ended in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday.
Elimination or a winner-take-all Game 3? Follow Saturday's matchups here.
A year after missing the playoffs by one game, the Blue Jays once again experienced a heartbreaking conclusion to their season.
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series with an injury after a scary collision with shortstop Bo Bichette.
Had Rays manager Kevin Cash won his challenge, Rosario's run would not have counted and the AL wild card game would have been tied in the sixth inning