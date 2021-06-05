Mariners vs. Angels Highlights

The Angels' June schedule presents opportunities for the team to shake off adversity to turn things around.
The Catholic Church must take responsibility for its role in running many of Canada's residential schools for indigenous children, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at one former school last month. "As a Catholic, I am deeply disappointed by the position the Catholic Church has taken now and over the past many years," Trudeau told reporters. "We expect the Church to step up and take responsibility for its role in this."
Tyler Zombro was carted off the field and the game was called in the eighth inning after the terrifying scene.
As New York struggles to score, do we need to rethink Yankee Stadium's reputation as a hitter's haven?
Grand Slams stands by its belief that Naomi Osaka's media blackout gave her an unfair advantage.
Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all three NBA playoff games on Tuesday night.
Bottas was fast in 2018 and won the race in 2019.
It is a compelling and fantastic look at not only their in-ring rivalries, but how their times shaped them and the perception of them.
Paul currently holds win over a UFC fighter, an NBA player, a YouTuber and another YouTuber.
Led by Luka Doncics 42 points, eight rebounds and Playoff career-high 14 assists, the No. 5 seed Mavericks defeated the No. 4 seed Clippers, 105-100, in Game 5. Paul George recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Mavericks lead this best-of-seven series, 3-2, with Game 6 taking place on Friday, June 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET
Jason Kokrak had just one PGA win before last week.
PARIS (Reuters) -Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros. But any fears that eighth-seed Federer might suffer an opening round defeat at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003 were quickly erased as the Swiss outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.
Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all four NBA playoff games on Wednesday night.
Aldridge opened up about his health, dealing with post-career depression, and the hardest part of retirement.
The world No. 2, Naomi Osaka is out of Roland-Garros after media blackout controversy. The four-time Grand Slam champion was fined for $15,000 by French Open.
France has the lowest odds of anyone in the tournament but England is right behind.
If your name isn‘t Truex, Busch or Harvick, you haven‘t won a NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway in the past decade. NASCAR‘s premier division returns to the 2.52-mile road course north of San Francisco for the first time since 2019, given that the scheduled 2020 race there was squelched by the coronavirus pandemic. […]
Women's tennis great Martina Navratilova on Monday said she was saddened by Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open following the controversy over her decision to boycott media obligations. Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka announced her decision on Monday, a day after being fined $15,000 for not attending a post-match media conference and threatened with expulsion after her first-round win. "As athletes we are taught to take care of our body, and perhaps the mental and emotional aspect gets short shrift," Navratilova said.
Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros. But any fears that eighth-seed Federer might suffer an opening round defeat at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003 were quickly erased as the Swiss outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.
The chances of Naomi Osaka playing Wimbledon are receding after it emerged she could have her ranking frozen if her mental health struggles force her to take a prolonged break from tennis. There is growing expectation that the world No 2 will pull out of a second Grand Slam following her French Open withdrawal that sent shockwaves through sport and sparked an unprecedented debate over the demands on tennis players and other elite athletes. After threatening to throw her out of their tournaments