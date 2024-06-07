Mariners visit the Royals to start 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (36-28, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (37-26, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (5-5, 3.18 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -131, Royals +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Seattle Mariners on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Kansas City has a 37-26 record overall and a 22-10 record in home games. The Royals have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .412.

Seattle is 15-17 in road games and 36-28 overall. The Mariners have a 20-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 11 home runs while slugging .560. Garrett Hampson is 11-for-25 with three doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Caleb Raleigh leads Seattle with 11 home runs while slugging .401. Luke Raley is 6-for-26 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .252 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .200 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (foot), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.