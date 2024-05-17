Mariners visit the Orioles to begin 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (24-20, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (27-14, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (3-3, 2.66 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Orioles: Cole Irvin (4-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Seattle Mariners on Friday to start a three-game series.

Baltimore is 15-9 in home games and 27-14 overall. The Orioles have a 22-0 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Seattle has gone 9-10 in road games and 24-20 overall. The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.35.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has four doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 14-for-43 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has a .266 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has five doubles and two home runs. Josh Rojas is 13-for-41 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .227 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Anthony Santander: day-to-day (knee), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Mitch Garver: day-to-day (back), Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.