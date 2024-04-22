Mariners Turn Ahead the Clock Jersey Night happening Friday

SEATTLE - Seattle baseball fans have the chance to snag a classic Mariners jersey in their series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks this Friday.

T-Mobile Park is giving out "Turn Ahead the Clock" Mariners jerseys to the first 15,000 fans who make it through the gates.

We’re going back to the future...



Snag your very own @Mariners Turn Ahead the Clock Jersey this Friday night!



The non-Mariners looking jersey first debuted in 1998 after the organization's senior vice president of marketing and communications, Kevin Martinez, pondered the idea of making a futuristic-style uniform instead of a throwback.

The jersey features no sleeves, vertical name plates, and a reddish-grayish color, with the only recognizable feature being the massive Mariners logo plastered on the front.

Many other MLB teams appeared in their own Turn Ahead The Clock jerseys soon after the Mariners (and Ken Griffey Jr.) popularized them.

The team has given away Turn Ahead the Clock-themed hats in the past, though the M's haven't worn the uniform in-game since 2018.

They won't be wearing them on Friday either, but fans are more than welcome to rock the jerseys in the stands as the Mariners face off against the defending NLCS champs.

Saturday's game also has a cool giveaway: neon blue Mariners hats for the first 10,000 fans on '90s Night. Find out about all the local promotions going on at T-Mobile Park this year on the Mariners' official schedule.

