Mariners try to keep home win streak alive, host the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (17-51, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (39-30, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (0-1, 5.94 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (5-5, 3.81 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -244, White Sox +199; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to keep their five-game home win streak intact when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

Seattle is 23-11 at home and 39-30 overall. The Mariners have gone 19-10 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago is 17-51 overall and 5-28 in road games. The White Sox have gone 13-23 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Raleigh leads the Mariners with 12 home runs while slugging .413. Julio Rodriguez is 12-for-39 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 23 RBI for the White Sox. Paul DeJong is 10-for-37 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .228 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

White Sox: 2-8, .241 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ty France: 10-Day IL (heel), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Tommy Pham: 10-Day IL (ankle), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.