Mariners try to break road slide, take on the Orioles

Seattle Mariners (24-21, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-14, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (4-5, 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Orioles: John Means (2-0, 3.06 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners visit the Baltimore Orioles looking to end a three-game road slide.

Baltimore has a 16-9 record in home games and a 28-14 record overall. The Orioles have a 9-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Seattle has gone 9-11 in road games and 24-21 overall. The Mariners are 14-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has seven doubles, nine home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .318 for the Orioles. Jordan Westburg is 11-for-39 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Caleb Raleigh has 10 home runs, 16 walks and 24 RBI while hitting .226 for the Mariners. Luke Raley is 12-for-33 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .231 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .255 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.