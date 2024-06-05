Mariners seek to extend win streak, play the Athletics

Seattle Mariners (35-27, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (24-38, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-3, 3.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Athletics: Joey Estes (1-1, 6.10 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -154, Athletics +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will attempt to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has gone 13-17 in home games and 24-38 overall. The Athletics have a 17-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle is 35-27 overall and 14-16 in road games. The Mariners are 13-4 in games decided by one run.

Wednesday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Mariners are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has 17 doubles, three triples and eight home runs for the Athletics. Miguel Andujar is 14-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ty France has nine doubles and seven home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 14-for-39 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .226 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mariners: 8-2, .216 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Lucas Erceg: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: day-to-day (neck), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.