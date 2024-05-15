Mariners and Royals play, winner secures 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (26-18, second in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (23-20, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Alec Marsh (3-0, 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.46 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -146, Royals +123; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Seattle is 23-20 overall and 14-10 in home games. The Mariners have hit 49 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

Kansas City has an 11-10 record in road games and a 26-18 record overall. Royals pitchers have a collective 3.47 ERA, which ranks 10th in the majors.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has a .260 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has five doubles and two home runs. Josh Rojas is 15-for-41 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with eight home runs while slugging .543. Vinnie Pasquantino is 11-for-37 with a home run and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by four runs

Royals: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.