Mariners take on the Royals in first of 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (25-17, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (22-19, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (3-1, 2.36 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (3-3, 4.15 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -152, Royals +127; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Kansas City Royals on Monday to start a three-game series.

Seattle is 22-19 overall and 13-9 at home. The Mariners have hit 45 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Kansas City is 10-9 on the road and 25-17 overall. The Royals have a 14-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger has five doubles, five home runs and 20 RBI for the Mariners. Caleb Raleigh is 6-for-33 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has five home runs, 16 walks and 21 RBI while hitting .305 for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 13-for-36 with six doubles, a home run and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by three runs

Royals: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mariners: Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.