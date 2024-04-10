Mariners take road losing streak into matchup against the Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners (4-8, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (6-6, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-0, 3.55 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -110, Mariners -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to stop a three-game road slide when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 2-0 in home games and 6-6 overall. The Blue Jays have hit 10 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Seattle has a 1-4 record on the road and a 4-8 record overall. The Mariners have a 1-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has two doubles, two home runs and four RBI for the Blue Jays. Davis Schneider is 5-for-22 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with a .263 batting average, and has two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI. Ty France is 11-for-33 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .215 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Mariners: Cody Bolton: 15-Day IL (general medical issue), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (personal), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.