Mariners reportedly sign pitcher Luis Castillo to 5-year, $108 million extension

Luis Castillo agreed to a five-year, $108 million extension with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The contract's value can increase to $133 million with a sixth-year vesting option.

The deal comes two months after the Mariners acquired Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds in July. Castillo, 29, is 3-2 in nine starts for the Mariners this season with a 2.83 ERA. He also made the 2022 All-Star roster.

Castillo is the second big piece the Mariners locked down this year. Seattle gave rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez a 14-year contract extension in August that included $210 million guaranteed and could grow to be worth more than $400 million.

The Mariners currently own the third National League wild card spot with an 82-68 record. They lead the Baltimore Orioles by three games with 12 games left in the season.