Mariners place Jorge Polanco on 10-day injured list due to troublesome hamstring

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed second baseman Jorge Polanco on the 10-day injured list on Monday after a recurrence of tightness in his right hamstring.

Polanco missed seven games earlier this month due to tightness in the hamstring. He returned to the lineup last Wednesday in New York, but left Sunday’s game in Washington early after feeling the hamstring tighten up again.

Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said in hindsight the team should have put Polanco on the injured list after the first occurrence. Polanco is expected to undergo an MRI on Tuesday but the initial feeling is he should be ready in about two weeks.

Polanco has struggled at the plate in his first season with the Mariners. He’s hitting .195 with two doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs in 46 games. Polanco was limited to just 80 games last season with Minnesota due to ankle, knee and hamstring issues.

Seattle recalled infielder Ryan Bliss from Triple-A Tacoma and immediately put the rookie into the starting lineup against Houston. The 24-year-old was acquired from Arizona as part of the trade that sent closer Paul Sewald to the Diamondbacks in July 2023.

Bliss was hitting .247 with seven homers, 35 RBIs at Tacoma and was leading all of Triple-A baseball with 28 stolen bases.

Seattle cleared a spot on its 40-man roster for Bliss by transferring Sam Haggerty to the 60-day injured list. Haggerty is out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon. Hollander said Haggerty underwent surgery last week and could be sidelined up to a year.

