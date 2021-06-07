Mariners option former Mets prospect Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A

Kelenic after strikeout

Former Mets top prospect Jarred Kelenic has been sent down to the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate.

Kelenic is 8-for-83 (.096) with 26 strikeouts in 23 games with the Mariners. He got three hits in his second career game, so in his last 24 games, he is slashing .067/.167/.107, and is hitless in his last 39 at-bats.

Kelenic, along with RHP Justin Dunn, were traded to the Mariners in December 2018 for Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano.

Cano is currently serving a year-long suspension from PEDs, but Diaz has regained his elite status, pitching to a 2.39 ERA and a 14.9 K/9 dating back to last season.

Kelenic is MLB Pipeline's fourth-best prospect in all of baseball.