Mariners notes: Castillo’s shutout lifts Seattle to sweep, Bliss gets the call

Retiring his final eight hitters in order, Luis Castillo exited T-Mobile Park’s mound to an ovation from 35,990 in Sunday’s seventh inning. It wasn’t “La Piedra’s” sharpest outing – but his sparkling box score and seven-inning shutout were indisputable.

Seattle’s workhorse had blanked the Angels across seven strong, the catalyst for the completion of a three-game sweep over division-rival Los Angeles. Atypical command backed him into unwanted full counts, but The Rock slipped out of every jam.

When Castillo walked a pair of batters aboard and promptly escaped the fourth, pitching coach Pete Woodworth told his starter: “You’re going a little fast,” Castillo recalled through translator Freddy Llanos. “Find a pace, and maintain that rhythm.”

And so Castillo cruised, calming fears that manager Scott Servais would have to call on the bullpen by the fifth. None of the right-hander’s two hits or three issued walks scored. Castillo generated 21 total whiffs, leaning on a marquee four-seamer that generated 13, and threw his best frames in the sixth and seventh.

“Being at home is probably the best advantage any athlete can have in any sport,” Castillo said. “But being here, especially in this ballpark with the fans that we have, they really do transfer that energy.”

And he guided Seattle’s rotation to another mark in the record books. Castillo, Bryan Woo, and Bryce Miller became the first trio to post scoreless outings in each of a three-game series or longer for the first time in franchise history.

“Luis Castillo, wow,” Mariners manager Scott Servais began.

“Early in the ball game, third or fourth inning, that’s not Luis Castillo’s A-game, so to speak. High pitch count, deep counts, (and) just didn’t have the command we normally see. … Credit to Woody, our pitching coach. Asked (Luis) to make an adjustment, he did it, and The Rock was as good as he was all day in the last two innings he was out there.”

Outfielder Luke Raley homered in the fourth inning, and Mitch Garver laced a bases-clearing double in the eighth to complete Sunday’s 5-1 win and weekend sweep of the Halos. The series’ first pair of games featured a distinct hero: Ty France lifted a game-winning solo home run in the eighth inning of Friday’s 5-4 win, and J.P. Crawford launched a grand slam in Saturday’s 9-0 rout.

“It was definitely a really good series for us as an offense,” Raley said. “I think it’s a little bit of everything. It’s contagious. J.P. hit the big grand slam yesterday, and it’s easy to get fired up behind J.P. because he plays with a lot of emotion. And that’s what you want to see from your teammates.”

But the sweep wasn’t complete without Castillo.

“There is no panic in Luis Castillo,” Servais said. “He is The Rock. He is the anchor.”

The Mariners have improved to a season-best 34-27 and control a four-game lead in the American League West. Seattle has won seven straight home series at T-Mobile Park.

A dominant lead this early is .rare. Seattle controlled first place in the AL West on June 1 for the first time since 2003, and has maintained first place since May 12.

“We took care of business,” Raley said.

BLISS GETS THE CALL

In December 2014, when second baseman Ryan Bliss was just 14 years old, the teenage major league hopeful replied to a Twitter post of Seattle’s T-Mobile Park: “My dream,” he said with a smiling emoji. “One day.”

Nearly a decade later, Bliss turned that dream into reality. His major league debut fittingly arrived in Seattle on May 27, 2024, nearly a decade after Bliss, now 24, messaged the Mariners on social media.

Surrounded by reporters in his new clubhouse Monday, Bliss couldn’t stop smiling. In the wake of second baseman Jorge Polanco’s move to the 10-day injured list (right hamstring strain), Bliss was recalled for the very first time, an everyday infielder for Triple-A Tacoma since his acquisition in last summer’s Paul Sewald trade with the Diamondbacks.

“I’m still smiling about it,” Bliss said. “The words that you’ve been waiting to hear. You’re going to the big leagues.”

When Triple-A Tacoma wrapped last weekend’s homestand, Rainiers manager John Russell called Bliss into his office: “You’re not going to be flying to Sacramento,” he told his second baseman on Sunday, for obvious reasons. “You’re staying here (in Seattle).”

A speedster with surprising pop for his 5-foot-7 frame, Bliss considers himself the “spark plug” that reaches base and manufactures traffic. He’ll barrel the occasional homer without a home-run swing, and has already nurtured a rapport with respected infield coach Perry Hill for defensive work throughout spring training in Arizona.

“I just wanted to come (here and) be myself,” Bliss said. “Don’t try to do anything different… do what I did that (Seattle) wanted me to come up for. Just be me. Stick to my identity.

“And just trying to win baseball games. I think that’s the biggest thing. … Whatever that is, however it looks.”

In Tuesday’s come-from-behind win over Houston, Bliss drew a crucial, eighth-inning walk that passed the baton and helped produce three runs. He patiently drew four total walks throughout the week before driving his first major league hit to right-center in Seattle’s 9-0 blowout of the Angels.

“I’ve been waiting on (that hit),” he said Saturday, smiling. “I can’t say that I haven’t.”

Bliss entered Sunday’s finale with Los Angeles hitting just 1-for-7 (.143) but reached base at a .455 clip with his four walks. He became the fourth Mariners player in team history to record four or more walks in his first four major league games.

BRANT BROWN OUT AS BENCH COACH, OC

Seattle hitters believe greener pastures are ahead – but they will be forced to move forward without their first-year offensive mind.

The Mariners relieved bench coach and offensive coordinator Brant Brown of his duties before Friday’s game, a five-year playing veteran hired just six months ago after spending six seasons on major league coaching staffs with the Dodgers (2018-22) and Marlins (2023).

Brown, 52, directed a Mariners offense that ranks among the league’s worst in major categories: strikeouts (worst), hits (28th), runs (27th), and batting average (28th). Seattle hitters praised his baseball IQ and understanding of swing mechanics.

It was an admittedly difficult Friday for Servais, Brown’s former teammate. “It’s not all Brant’s fault by any means,” he said. “We just wanted to make a change there, a different voice.

“I think we measure ourselves against ourselves, especially where we’re at this point in the season. Not so much that we’re in first place, but we just know we’re capable of so much more.”

Before working with the Dodgers and Marlins, Brown spent six seasons in the Mariners player development system as the minor league outfield coordinator (2012-16) and offensive coordinator (2017).

Director of hitting strategy Jarret DeHart and assistant hitting coach Tommy Joseph will expand on their roles with hitters, per the team’s release, but Servais said the Mariners will look to “add another set of hands.”

“I think there’s so much more offensively for our team, and we’re gonna need it,” Servais said.

SHORT HOPS

– Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell proclaimed May 31, 2024, as “Alvin Davis Day” in the city.

The 1984 AL Rookie of the Year who played for the Mariners in eight of nine career seasons, “Mr. Mariner” was presented the City of Seattle Proclamation by Mariners radio voice Rick Rizzs some 40 years after his award-winning rookie season. Davis threw Friday’s ceremonial first pitch ahead of Seattle’s 5-4 win.

– When the bases are loaded, J.P. Crawford continues to mash. With Saturday’s grand slam, Seattle’s shortstop is 13-for-20 (.650) with three doubles, three homers, 34 RBI, and a .591 on-base percentage with the bases full since the start of the 2023 season.

– Mariners closer Andres Munoz finished the month of May with a 0.68 ERA (1 ER), going 7-for-7 in save opportunities with 19 strikeouts and one walk.

– The Mariners are 26-3 when scoring four or more runs.

ON DECK

With Monday off, the Mariners embark on a six-game road trip with stops in Oakland (June 4-6) and Kansas City (June 7-9).

George Kirby takes the mound for Tuesday’s opener at the Oakland Coliseum for a 6:40 p.m. first pitch.