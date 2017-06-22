Mariners move Yovani Gallardo to the bullpen

The Mariners have moved Yovani Gallardo to the bullpen and have called up prospect Andrew Moore to start on Thursday against the Tigers, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Gallardo, 31, has struggled over 14 starts for the Mariners, compiling an ugly 6.30 ERA with a 57/32 K/BB ratio in 75 2/3 innings. The Mariners acquired him from the Orioles in exchange for outfielder Seth Smith back in January.

Moore, 23, is considered the Mariners’ No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The Mariners selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft. This season with Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma, Moore has posted an aggregate 2.72 ERA with a 77/17 K/BB ratio in 82 2/3 innings.

