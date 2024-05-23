Mariners meet the Yankees with 2-1 series lead

Seattle Mariners (27-23, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (34-17, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (4-5, 3.28 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Gil (5-1, 2.39 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -141, Mariners +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the New York Yankees.

New York has gone 17-8 in home games and 34-17 overall. The Yankees have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .431.

Seattle has gone 12-13 on the road and 27-23 overall. The Mariners have hit 57 total home runs to rank ninth in the majors.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 14 home runs while slugging .585. Juan Soto is 12-for-40 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Caleb Raleigh leads Seattle with 11 home runs while slugging .458. Luke Raley is 15-for-38 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .284 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .253 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Ian Hamilton: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.