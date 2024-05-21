Mariners meet the Yankees with 1-0 series lead

Seattle Mariners (26-22, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (33-16, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (1-0, 0.93 ERA, 0.62 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-1, 2.49 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -161, Mariners +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the New York Yankees with a 1-0 series lead.

New York has a 33-16 record overall and a 16-7 record in home games. Yankees hitters have a collective .338 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the AL.

Seattle has a 26-22 record overall and an 11-12 record in road games. The Mariners have hit 52 total home runs to rank ninth in MLB play.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has nine doubles, a triple and 11 home runs while hitting .316 for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 14-for-33 with six doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Dylan Moore has eight doubles, two triples, four home runs and 15 RBI while hitting .225 for the Mariners. Luke Raley is 17-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .287 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.30 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Yankees: Ian Hamilton: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.