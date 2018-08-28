Mariners manager hates new haircut after paying up on a bet with closer Edwin Diaz

Scott Servais is a man of his word.

Back in June, Mariners closer Edwin Diaz made a daring deal with his manager: if he reaches 50 saves, Servais has to get his same haircut. Servais agreed, and why wouldn’t he? Managers should always want to motivate their players.

So here’s how Diaz wears his hair:

Now that Edwin Diaz has 50 saves he wins the bet with manager Scott Servais…. Servais will get this haircut pic.twitter.com/bgO2Rj4Nsy — Jody Jackson (@Jody_Jackson) August 26, 2018





Well, last Saturday night, Diaz notched his 50th save, and planning commenced. According to Seattle Times beat writer Ryan Divish, Robinso Cano and Jean Segura helped fly out Diaz’s barber to San Diego, where the Mariners are currently playing the Padres.

Here’s an ecstatic Diaz reminding Servais of the deal:

edwin diaz notches his 50th save. underrated cute moment, diaz usually keeps every ball from his saves, this one he hands to scott servais who promised to get his haircut when he reached 50 saves pic.twitter.com/FHbWfqMESI — chris 🤠 (@beathappened) August 26, 2018





The appointment was set for 2 p.m. in the Petco Park visitors clubhouse, and media were not allowed in. Lucky for us, Diaz live-streamed the whole ordeal on his personal Instagram account. Servais seemed thrilled.

Scott Servais got his hair cut like closer Edwin Diaz. (@sugardiaz44)

Here’s the final comparison:

The finished product. 💇‍♂️ This photo belongs in a museum. pic.twitter.com/LYVoxUJqjl — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 28, 2018

Props to the skipper for holding up his end of the deal. Really, it’s a small price to pay for a closer boasting a 1.97 ERA and converting 92.6 percent of his save opportunities.

