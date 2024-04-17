Mariners look to sweep 3-game series against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (9-8, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (8-10, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (1-1, 2.60 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (2-1, 1.96 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -137, Reds +117; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and the Cincinnati Reds square off in the last game of a three-game series. The Mariners will sweep the series with a win.

Seattle has a 6-6 record at home and an 8-10 record overall. The Mariners are 4-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cincinnati has gone 5-3 on the road and 9-8 overall. The Reds have gone 5-2 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger has three doubles and three home runs for the Mariners. Ty France is 9-for-35 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has six doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .317 for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 10-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.78 ERA, even run differential

Reds: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bolton: 15-Day IL (general medical issue), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (personal), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.