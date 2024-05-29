Mariners look to keep home win streak going, host the Astros

Houston Astros (24-31, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (30-26, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (3-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (4-5, 4.33 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -112, Astros -104; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they play the Houston Astros.

Seattle has a 30-26 record overall and a 17-10 record in home games. The Mariners are 13-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Houston has a 24-31 record overall and a 10-16 record on the road. The Astros have a 5-11 record in games decided by one run.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Mariners are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Raleigh leads Seattle with 11 home runs while slugging .427. Julio Rodriguez is 11-for-41 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeremy Pena has nine doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 7-for-35 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .208 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Astros: 4-6, .253 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.