Mariners look to break road skid, play the Nationals

Seattle Mariners (27-26, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (23-27, third in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (2-0, 0.57 ERA, 0.51 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-5, 6.29 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -171, Nationals +143; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will attempt to end a four-game road skid when they face the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 23-27 record overall and a 10-12 record in home games. The Nationals have gone 11-18 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Seattle is 12-16 on the road and 27-26 overall. The Mariners have a 16-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with seven home runs while slugging .455. Joey Meneses is 11-for-38 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Dylan Moore has 10 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Mariners. Luke Raley is 11-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .212 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.