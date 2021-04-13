Mariners left-hander Paxton to undergo season-ending surgery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PATRICK STEVENS
·2 min read
  • Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton, right, reacts near the mound after experiencing an injury during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Seattle. Paxton left the game and the White Sox won 10-4. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Fans watch as Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton (44) heads to the clubhouse with a trainer during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Seattle. Paxton was replaced by Nick Margevicius. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
1 / 2

White Sox Mariners Baseball

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton, right, reacts near the mound after experiencing an injury during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Seattle. Paxton left the game and the White Sox won 10-4. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Seattle Mariners left-hander James Paxton will undergo season-ending surgery, manager Scott Servais said Tuesday.

Paxton left his April 6 start — his first since returning to Seattle on a 1-year, $8.5 million deal — with left elbow discomfort. Paxton received a second opinion Monday, when the need for surgery was confirmed.

“It’s a blow,” Servais said. “This is a guy who is a top-end starter, a top-of-the-rotation type of guy. Certainly nothing against our other guys, but they just don’t have the experience and the track record that Pax has accumulated over his time in the big leagues. It’s disappointing to lose him. On the flip side, you can’t do anything about it.”

The 32-year-old Paxton pitched for Seattle from 2013 to 2018, going 41-26 with a 3.42 ERA. He spent the past two seasons with the New York Yankees, but was limited to five starts in 2020 because of a left flexor strain.

“I feel terrible for Pax and having to deal with this one again,” Servais said. “If I know Pax, he’ll take the right attitude with it and go forward and try to make the best out of it and come back stronger than ever.”

Seattle hoped the reunion with Paxton would provide a steady presence to what has become a six-man rotation early in the season. Instead, the veteran’s season is over after just 1 1/3 innings.

“We knew when we signed him, he’d had some things he’s had to battle with throughout his career,” Servais said. “I thought we were in a great position from how he was throwing in spring training that we were going to get off on a good start. Certainly, we had to watch his workload as the season went on. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Yankees CF Aaron Hicks sits out due to Minnesota shooting

    New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks pulled himself out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays due to the emotional distress he is feeling over the shooting of a Black man in the Minneapolis area. Hicks was slated to play center field and bat sixth for the game at Dunedin, Fla. But he informed manager Aaron Boone that he was unable to play due to the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minn. "Aaron is hurting in a huge way," Boone told reporters.

  • Students at North Texas school disciplined for ‘slave trade’ held over social media

    The Aledo school district confirmed students cyberbullied and harassed other students based on their race, but did not provide further specifics.

  • USC football intruder, which programs will benefit the most from NIL rule changes?

    UCF & FSU both came out with game-changing name, image and likeness initiatives over the weekend. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde list schools that will benefit the most from the impending rule changes allowing athletes to profit off of their likeness. The guys also debate which female sport can make the next leap in popularity in the coming years. USC reportedly had quite the break-in over the weekend as an intruder may have taken part in football practice... just how true is this story?

  • Bronx Backstories: Why Gary Sheffield called out a slumping A-Rod in 2004

    On this episode of Bronx Backstories, Sweeny Murti is joined by former Yankees outfielder Gary Sheffield who shares an interesting story about a talk between him and new Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez in 2004. A-Rod was in a bit of a slump and it took a little help from Sheffield to help get the star player out of a funk.

  • Francisco Lindor hopes Michael Conforto, Mets agree to extension

    Unlike Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto did not set a hard deadline on a contract extension, leaving the door open for the Mets to work something out with him.

  • NJ offshore wind to connect at 2 former power plants onshore

    A large offshore wind energy project planned off the coast of New Jersey will connect onshore to two former power plants, and cables will run under two of the state's most popular beaches, officials said Tuesday. At a virtual public hearing on the Ocean Wind project planned by Orsted, the Danish wind energy developer, and PSEG, a New Jersey utility company, officials revealed that the project would connect to the electric grid at decommissioned power plants in Ocean and Cape May Counties.

  • Byron Buxton breakout continues, closer news and more weekend updates

    The long awaited Byron Buxton breakout season may finally be here. Fred Zinkie explores that and more from the weekend's action.

  • Giancarlo Stanton's grand slam

    Giancarlo Stanton hammers a grand slam to deep center field, his first home run of the season, extending the Yankees' lead to 6-0 in the 5th

  • Sean Payton responds to news of Kevin James’ portrayal in Netflix feature

    New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton briefly discussed the news of Kevin James being cast to portray him in the Netflix film "Home Team."

  • If Florida passes transgender athletes bill, it might lose NCAA championship events

    The National Collegiate Athletic Association Board of Governors said Monday it would consider pulling championships from states that ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s and girls’ sports.

  • Top 10 Prospects: April 12

    An updated look at Christopher Crawford's top prospects for the remainder of the 2021 season. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

  • NFL Legend Troy Aikman Reveals He Still Has Abs in a New Shirtless Photo

    Aikman, 54, may have retired two decades ago, but he's clearly still putting in the work at the gym.

  • Columbia man who doused ex with gas and set her on fire gets 70 years in prison

    The man was sentenced to 30 years on the attempted murder charge and 40 years on the arson charge, to be served consecutively.

  • Yankees forced new player to shave his beard and his young daughter didn't even want to look at him

    Rougned Odor looked entirely different after shaving his beard to comply with the Yankees facial hair policy.

  • Seahawks reached out to Giovani Bernard before Tampa Bay signing

    The Seattle Seahawks reportedly reached out to veteran running back Giovani Bernard, who ended up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Michigan police shocked by convicted murderer's release

    A Detroit-area man who was convicted of killing his first wife and whose second wife died under suspicious circumstances was granted an early release from prison after he argued that the risk of catching COVID-19 behind bars endangered his life. Federal prosecutors fought to keep Roger Sweet locked up and were surprised by U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts' decision Friday. Police said Sweet is considered a “person of interest” in the death of his second wife, whose remains were found in 2013, years after she disappeared.

  • If You're Not Losing Weight On Your High-Protein Diet, Here's What Might Be Going On

    Just because you're upping protein, doesn't mean you can forget about carbs.

  • Jimmie Johnson ditches vanilla label during IndyCar debut

    Jimmie Johnson, with wisps of gray in his beard, is a 45-year-old rookie in the IndyCar Series ready to reintroduce himself. The seven-time NASCAR champion begins his official transition to IndyCar this weekend with Sunday's season opening race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama with three ads debuting during the NBC broadcast. Carvana, which is new to motorsports with its Johnson sponsorship and has a light sports marketing portfolio, decided to use Johnson's true personality in making its ad campaign for the IndyCar season.

  • Wayne Player - son of Gary - 'banned' from the Masters after alleged ambush-marketing stunt

    Marc Player, son of nine-time major champion Gary, has claimed his brother has been banned from The Masters for using the occasion of last week’s honorary starter's ceremony for “ambush marketing”. Wayne Player, who was caddying for his father at the ceremony, was widely criticised for displaying a box of OnCore golf balls in the background of the shot as television cameras focused on Lee Elder. Elder, 86, was the first black golfer to play in The Masters in 1975 and was invited to join regular starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus this year, a significant statement in the wake of heightened racial tensions in the United States over the last 12 months. Social media users were quick to condemn Wayne Player’s actions, including his own brother Marc who tweeted: “Embarrassing & illegal ambush marketing by Wayne Player during a traditional ceremony @TheMasters # tonedeaf". After Hideki Matsuyama’s popular victory on Sunday evening, CBS golf writer Kyle Porter posted a picture of Matsuyama’s caddie Shota Hayafuji bowing on the final green alongside one of Wayne Player holding the packet of OnCore golf balls along with the caption: “Can't think of a tournament in recent history that's had a more contrasting beginning and end.” Marc Player responded: “Agreed. Wayne has since correctly been banned from Augusta National and The Masters tournament. What a shame. What an embarrassment. What a bad decision to allow him on the first tee after years of similar shenanigans. My apologies to all.” When asked by Telegraph Sport if Wayne Player had been banned from the club and the tournament, Augusta National declined to comment. Wayne Player had offered an apology to Golf Digest after the initial criticism of his behaviour. “The only thought from that point was that it would be cool for fans to know what ball my dad was teeing off with,” he said. “That’s where it ends. If I’ve hurt people’s feelings, then I’m truly sorry and hope they will forgive me.” It is not the first time Wayne Player, 58, has courted controversy. He was arrested for fraud in 2019 over an incident involving a house rental at the 2018 Masters. The cheque he wrote to the homeowners bounced and he failed to follow through with a payment. He spent what he described as “five nights of hell” in a Georgia jail. He was charged with one count of deposit account fraud or bad cheques totalling greater than $499 but, in a 2019 interview with The Golf Channel, he claimed the charge was dropped after the homeowners were paid in full. It is unclear whether Gary Player knew about or condoned what his son did during the starter’s ceremony. The three-time Masters champion has been an ambassador and shareholder in OnCore since April 2019, according to the company’s website. Gary Player's representatives did not respond when contacted for comment by Telegraph Sport. In response to the controversy, OnCore's chief executive released a statement last week distancing the company from the controversy. "We are aware of the criticisms that have been raised as a result of our product being displayed by Wayne Player at this morning's ceremonial tee shot at the Masters, most specifically during the introduction of Lee Elder, one of golf's trailblazers," Keith Blakely wrote. "We did not ask or instruct Mr Player to have our ball sleeve visible during the ceremony and are sorry if his actions caused any offense or was a distraction from the wonderful recognition being paid to Mr Elder."

  • Four Cup Series teams docked in Martinsville penalty report

    NASCAR officials formalized a host of penalties Tuesday from last weekend’s Cup Series and Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway. Among those penalties were fines for lug-nut violations issued to three Cup Series teams that each had a single lug unsecured after Sunday’s completion of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain 500. Those teams, which each absorbed […]