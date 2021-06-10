Mariners' Jake Fraley robs walk-off HR, makes double play in extra-innings win

Detroit Tigers rookie Isaac Paredes experienced the brightest moment of his young career on Wednesday, launching a ball over the Comerica Park for a walk-off win.

At least, until Jake Fraley got involved.

A game-winning home run turned into a game-saving catch and double play when the Seattle Mariners left-fielder reached over the fence for a highlight reel catch, then got the ball all the way to first base to double off Eric Haase.

Here's the play, which sent the game to extra innings:

The good times kept on rolling for the Mariners in extras, where a five-run 11th inning gave the team a 9-6 win. Clarkson finished 2-for-5 at the plate with a run, RBI and stolen base, which seems to add up to a five-tool kind of night.

The Mariners are now 31-32, good for third in the AL West.

