Mariners, "irritating" Dyson host Tigers

SEATTLE -- Jarrod Dyson seems to have a certain effect on opponents.

Especially when the speedy Seattle Mariners outfielder gets on base.

"He irritates me," said Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, whose team continues a four-game series Wednesday at Safeco Field. "He's just a guy everyone knows is going to steal and he still does it. There aren't many guys in the major leagues like that."

Dyson is second in the American League with 17 steals (the Los Angeles Angels' Cameron Maybin has 21), but his impact goes beyond that.

Teammate Mike Zunino grabbed the headlines by hitting a pair of two-run homers in the series opener Monday night as the Mariners won 6-2.

Dyson went 3-for-4 and circled the bases ahead of Zunino on both home runs.

"I told Zunino the reason he's hitting all those home runs is because Dyson is getting on base ahead of him," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "(Dyson's) distracting on the bases."

Said Dyson: "I just keep getting on base so 'Z' can get good pitches. I think he's locked in."

They've created quite the combination for the Mariners, batting back-to-back in the Nos. 7-8 spots in the order.

Since Zunino was recalled May 22 from Triple-A Tacoma, where he was sent after batting .167 with no home runs and two RBIs in 24 games, the catcher is hitting .338 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs.

In that same stretch, Dyson is batting .342 and has scored 15 times.

"I love him hitting in front of Zunino," Servais said of Dyson. "He takes the focus away from the hitter."

Said Zunino: "He gets a huge step off and throws the pitcher off their rhythm. When you see a guy on there and they're trying to pick him off six or seven times and stepping off (the mound), you know their attention is on him. He's gotten me a lot of pitches to hit."

Which is exactly Dyson's plan.

"Me, period, is a distraction. I think I'm known for stealing bases," Dyson said. "I'm trying to cause some confusion, cause the pitcher to think more about me than the hitter. 'Z' has been doing a great job."

Dyson, 32, was acquired by the Mariners in an offseason trade with Kansas City for right-hander Nathan Karns.

Dyson, in parts of seven seasons with the Royals, never got more than 299 at-bats. He is on pace for nearly 500 this year.

"I was more of a role player over there," Dyson said. "Anything can happen when you get consistent ABs. I feel great at the plate."

Ausmus, who saw Dyson plenty while he was a member of the AL Central-rival Royals, has seen the progression.

"He's a more polished hitter," Ausmus said. "He definitely has an impact when he's standing on first (base)."

The task of keeping Dyson off the basepaths and Zunino in check Wednesday will fall to longtime Tigers ace Justin Verlander (4-4, 4.50 ERA). Verlander has faced the Mariners 21 times in his career, going 10-8 with a 3.09 ERA. He received a no-decision in an April 27 start against them at Comerica Park, giving up one unearned run on five hits in seven innings, with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Mariners left-hander James Paxton (5-2, 3.23) is set to oppose Verlander. Paxton is 2-1 with a 2.81 ERA in four career starts against the Tigers.

He got the win April 26 in Detroit, pitching seven scoreless innings in an 8-0 decision. He allowed four hits, walked one and struck out nine.