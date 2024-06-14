Mariners host the Rangers to open 3-game series

Texas Rangers (33-35, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (40-31, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (2-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-7, 3.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -152, Rangers +128; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners begin a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Seattle has a 40-31 record overall and a 24-12 record in home games. The Mariners have a 22-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Texas has a 17-18 record on the road and a 33-35 record overall. The Rangers have gone 13-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 10-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Smith has 16 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 13-for-36 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .211 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Mariners: Ty France: 10-Day IL (heel), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (hamstring), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.