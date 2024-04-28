Mariners host the Diamondbacks on home winning streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (12-16, fourth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (15-12, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-0, 1.87 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -139, Diamondbacks +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Seattle is 15-12 overall and 9-6 at home. The Mariners have hit 28 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Arizona has a 12-16 record overall and a 5-10 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Rojas has three doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Mariners. Caleb Raleigh is 10-for-35 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has eight doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Kevin Newman is 7-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .235 batting average, 1.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .243 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.